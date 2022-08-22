Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting girl, police say

A 29-year-old Lincoln man was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual assault of a child nearly two months after a grade school-aged girl told a relative, and later investigators, that he had sexually assaulted her.

Lincoln Police Officer Kenneth Morrow fielded the initial report on June 9 after the relative had called the Child Advocacy Center, who called the State Department of Health and Human Services, which then contacted police.

In an interview with investigators June 15, the girl said Jess McConnell had touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, LPD Investigator Frank Foster said in the affidavit for McConnell's arrest.

McConnell denied the allegations when contacted by police. He was twice interviewed at the department's headquarters before prosecutors filed charges against him Thursday.

He was arrested Friday and taken to the Lancaster County jail.