Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting four children, court filings show

A 59-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after four children told investigators he had sexually assaulted them between 2016 and 2020, according to court filings.

Randall Stollar was arrested and charged last week with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child, after a parent of one of the four children reported their disclosures to Lincoln police in late October, according to the affidavit for Stollar's arrest.

One of the four accusers — all of whom are girls — told investigators she was about 12 years old when Stollar first sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit. Another said she was 8 years old. A third girl said Stollar had assaulted her about 10 times.

Stollar was arrested Wednesday and charged later last week.

He's being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $750,000 percentage bond, meaning he would have to pay $75,000 to be released.

