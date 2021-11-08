 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting four children, court filings show
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting four children, court filings show

  • 0

A 59-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after four children told investigators he had sexually assaulted them between 2016 and 2020, according to court filings.

Randall Stollar was arrested and charged last week with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child, after a parent of one of the four children reported their disclosures to Lincoln police in late October, according to the affidavit for Stollar's arrest.

One of the four accusers — all of whom are girls — told investigators she was about 12 years old when Stollar first sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit. Another said she was 8 years old. A third girl said Stollar had assaulted her about 10 times.

Stollar was arrested Wednesday and charged later last week. 

He's being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $750,000 percentage bond, meaning he would have to pay $75,000 to be released.

Boswell receives life sentence for Loofe slaying
Lincoln woman arrested for DUI in crash that injured 7-year-old, police say
Lincoln man arrested after hammer attack that sent man to hospital, police say
Randall Stollar

Stollar

 Courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How will the shipping crisis impact the holidays

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News