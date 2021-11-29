 Skip to main content
Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting child
  • Updated
A 60-year-old Lincoln man stands accused of sexually abusing a child. 

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Ward Lyman on Wednesday with first-degree sexual assault of a child, which followed a young girl's disclosure at a Lincoln middle school on Nov. 19 that he had been touching her inappropriately.

Ward Lyman

She said it had started over the summer and happened more than once, according to the affidavit for Lyman's arrest. 

After an investigator in the Lincoln Police Department's Special Victims Unit interviewed Lyman on Nov. 22, he was arrested on the allegation. 

