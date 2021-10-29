 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old, court filings show
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old, court filings show

  • 0

A Lincoln man has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child for an incident that dates back to 2016, according to Lancaster County court records.

Yuri B. Ramirez, 33, is accused of sexually assaulting a then-8-year-old girl in May 2016, when he was 28 years old. 

Yuri Ramirez

Ramirez 

According to an affidavit for Ramirez's arrest, he was watching the girl at his Lincoln duplex near 29th and F streets on May 1, 2016. 

The girl later told police Ramirez took her to an upstairs bedroom, blindfolded her and sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit. 

The girl, who reported the incident to her mother this March and then recounted the events to investigators, said Ramirez warned her not to tell anyone about the incident and feared for her life, according to the affidavit. 

Investigators matched the girl's description of the duplex to photos of the one Ramirez lived in near 29th and F, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Ramirez, according to court filings. A Lincoln Police Department spokesperson on Friday said he was already in custody. 

Motorcyclist killed in Omaha crash
Lincoln pair indicted in connection to fentanyl-laced cocaine stolen from State Patrol
Judicial order restricting Fortenberry's access to evidence called routine
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News