Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting 3 young girls over years

A 49-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting three girls between the ages of 5 and 12.
Officer Erin Spilker said three female juvenile victims told forensic interviewers at the Child Advocacy Center that Kenneth Farley, whom they knew, had sexually assaulted them between 2008 and 2016 at his home near South 80th Street and Old Cheney Road.
Police arrested him late Tuesday morning on suspicion of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Spilker said if you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can anonymously report to the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-652-1999.
LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES
Gregory Matthew James Kelso
Sequoia R Gibson
Onyx Penn
|Date Missing:
|01-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ONYX is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Joshua M Rhein
|Date Missing:
|01-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
JOSHUA is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Norman Bennett
Andrew G Rawley
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|38
|Current Age:
|38
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANDREW is a 38 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Hazel eyes.
Emreial Garcia
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
EMREIAL is a 13 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'09" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Tristen Weber
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRISTEN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Chaz L Ii Hill
Lilliana Mohnea Billie
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Gering PD
LILLIANA is a 12 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Quatez Felton
Destinee Flores
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Gering PD
DESTINEE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aspen Magana
Gariel Kutash
|Date Missing:
|01-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Sandy
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GARIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Sandy hair and Brown eyes.
Natalie Lynn White
Peyton A Dilsaver
Elizabeth Marie Hetrick
Shane Leroy Foote
Lawrence Anthony Tyndall
Braulio Anthony Blazio
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRAULIO is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Taleja Nashay Brown
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TALEJA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Francisco Enriquez
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
FRANCISCO is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Chandler Martin
Nicole Rhynalds
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
NICOLE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Zachary J Johnson
Jasmine D Wuowrut
Adrien D Tobacco
|Date Missing:
|12-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ADRIEN is a 12 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Douglas J Miles
Zavion Anthony Clark
|Date Missing:
|12-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ZAVION is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tobias Jacob Strong
Cindy Nguyen
|Date Missing:
|12-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CINDY is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Michael A Sodoro
Madison Jorgenson
|Date Missing:
|12-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MADISON is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Briana R Eddy White
|Date Missing:
|12-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|137
|Agency:
|Otoe CO SO Nebraska City
BRIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 137 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Justice Livingston-mcdowell
|Date Missing:
|12-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JUSTICE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
James T Sylvester
Rubi Bellatris Mendez Mesa
Trenten Clinkenbeard
|Date Missing:
|12-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
TRENTEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shelby Schwarz
Dandre Quintrell Jackson
|Date Missing:
|12-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|10
|Current Age:
|10
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DANDRE is a 10 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zachery A Blum
|Date Missing:
|12-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZACHERY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Angelica Ochoa-garcia
|Date Missing:
|12-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|144
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGELICA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 144 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Savannah Pibor
|Date Missing:
|12-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SAVANNAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Natalee Quintana
|Date Missing:
|12-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|128
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
NATALEE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 128 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyathak Mading
|Date Missing:
|12-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYATHAK is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lilly Holmes
|Date Missing:
|12-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LILLY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Lerajai Key
|Date Missing:
|12-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LERAJAI is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesus G Patino
|Date Missing:
|12-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JESUS is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tyleah Montgomery
|Date Missing:
|12-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLEAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
James T Dortch
|Date Missing:
|12-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMES is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Columbrianna Hicks
|Date Missing:
|12-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
COLUMBRIANNA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dreyce Anthony Bogan
|Date Missing:
|12-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DREYCE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cadance Saxon
|Date Missing:
|12-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADANCE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Jesse J Youngblood
|Date Missing:
|12-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSE is a 24 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Anthony Ramirez
|Date Missing:
|12-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|132
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANTHONY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 132 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kevin R Weiss
Andre W Jones
|Date Missing:
|12-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|57
|Current Age:
|57
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANDRE is a 57 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Brown eyes.
Christian J Randels
Jayden Cave
|Date Missing:
|12-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAYDEN is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Juliana Gabrie Iniestra-sierra
|Date Missing:
|12-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JULIANA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Cassie Jo McDonnel
|Date Missing:
|12-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
CASSIE is a 41 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Tameka Luciana Chandler
Brinae Morree Wax
|Date Missing:
|12-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRINAE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gayler Aye
|Date Missing:
|12-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GAYLER is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nicholas Brodigan
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
NICHOLAS is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kentrell Smith
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KENTRELL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Halima Abdirahman
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HALIMA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Teethloach Biel
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TEETHLOACH is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
James J Martinez
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMES is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nancy Louise Clark
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|56
|Current Age:
|56
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
NANCY is a 56 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Blue eyes.
Badeang Biel
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BADEANG is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Quran Muhammad
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QURAN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sebastian Lawson
|Date Missing:
|12-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SEBASTIAN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Damia Haley
|Date Missing:
|12-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMIA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Thomas Eugene III Layman
Angeles De La Guardia
|Date Missing:
|12-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANGELES is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lily Jo Hart Lyons
John Garcia
|Date Missing:
|12-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JOHN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Vito Desilva
Luke Baity
|Date Missing:
|12-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
LUKE is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tacuara T Smith
|Date Missing:
|12-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TACUARA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Pa Might
Sobia Azeez
|Date Missing:
|12-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SOBIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Allison Levering
|Date Missing:
|12-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
ALLISON is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Weather Ann Rasmussen
Younique Gully
|Date Missing:
|12-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
YOUNIQUE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Wright
Jesus Briceno Marin
Aracely Lopez
|Date Missing:
|12-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARACELY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kiara Jackson
|Date Missing:
|11-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|4'08
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KIARA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Thania M Arroyo
|Date Missing:
|11-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
THANIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Xavier Lee Ostertag
|Date Missing:
|11-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Sidney PD
XAVIER is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Taylor Renee-rima Caulfield
Kaitlyn Hoffman
Ayanna Denny
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AYANNA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michele A Rignola
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MICHELE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Alyssa Storm Husser
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger