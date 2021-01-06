Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting 3 young girls over years

A 49-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting three girls between the ages of 5 and 12.

Officer Erin Spilker said three female juvenile victims told forensic interviewers at the Child Advocacy Center that Kenneth Farley, whom they knew, had sexually assaulted them between 2008 and 2016 at his home near South 80th Street and Old Cheney Road.

Police arrested him late Tuesday morning on suspicion of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Spilker said if you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can anonymously report to the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-652-1999.

