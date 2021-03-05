 Skip to main content
Lincoln man accused of sexually abusing young girl
A 67-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and another sex crime.

Dale Nitz was in court Thursday on the felony charges.

Dale Nitz

In a probable cause affidavit, Lincoln police say a 10-year-old girl disclosed Nitz had molested her three years ago at a home in Lincoln. 

Police interviewed Nitz on Wednesday and arrested him. 

Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley set Nitz's bond at $250,000 and appointed a public defender to represent him.

