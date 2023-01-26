 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man accused of sexually abusing unconscious woman, recording it

A 23-year-old Lincoln man is facing a felony charge after allegedly taking a video of himself sexually abusing a woman while she was unconscious.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Garrett Shaw with first-degree sexual assault in December and a warrant went out for his arrest.

Garrett Shaw

He was picked up and made his first court appearance Wednesday, where Lancaster County Court Judge Timothy Phillips set his bond at $500,000.

In the affidavit for Shaw's arrest, Lincoln Police Officer Robert Martin said on Dec. 1 an 18-year-old told law enforcement that a month earlier she had found a video on her cellphone after Shaw allegedly dragged her into a bedroom and strangled her.

She woke and found a prompt on her phone asking if she wished to delete the selected files. She declined and watched the two videos, time-stamped the previous night.

Martin said they showed Shaw sexually assaulting her as she laid motionless. She told investigators she was not conscious and did not consent to the acts.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

