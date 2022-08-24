Lincoln man accused of sexually abusing child for 4 years, police say

A 36-year-old Lincoln man was charged with two felony sex crimes Tuesday after he allegedly sexually abused a girl for four years, starting when she was 13 years old, police said in court records.

Andrew Sell was charged Monday with first-degree sexual assault of a child, forcible first-degree sexual assault and felony child abuse, according to court filings.

Police began investigating Sell in May after the mother of a teenage girl called the Department of Health and Human Services child abuse hotline and said her daughter had disclosed she was "possibly pregnant" from a sexual relationship with Sell, Lincoln Police Investigator Robert Norton said in the affidavit for Sell's arrest.

The teen later alleged to investigators that Sell first sexually assaulted her four years before and he had assaulted her as recently as April in his camper parked northwest of Lincoln, Norton said.

Police arrested Sell outside his residence Monday. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.