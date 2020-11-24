 Skip to main content
Lincoln man accused of sexually abusing 5-year-old girl, police say
Lincoln man accused of sexually abusing 5-year-old girl, police say

A 54-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl. 

James Lovell Jr. was in court Tuesday on the charge.

James Lovell Jr.

If convicted, he would face 20 years to life.

In a probable cause affidavit for Lovell's arrest, Officer Curtis Wolbert said police took a report from the girl's mother shortly before noon Sunday. She alleged that Lovell had touched her daughter while she and her husband were out for a walk the night before. 

When she returned, she found her daughter lying in the opposite direction on the bed, and the girl said Lovell had touched her privates, Wolbert said. 

Police arrested Lovell on the allegation Sunday afternoon. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

