Lincoln man accused of sexually abusing 17-year-old girl

A 28-year-old Lincoln man is in jail on a felony charge after police say he had sexually abused a 17-year-old girl for nearly six months.

The girl disclosed in October that she'd been in a sexual relationship with Ryan Lewis since May, according to an affidavit for his arrest.

Police found unspecified evidence on Lewis' phone that corroborated the girl's account, according to the affidavit. She alleged the repeated sexual encounters occurred at Lewis' apartment near 14th and G streets.

Lewis was arrested on Monday and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. He's being held on a $200,000 percentage bond, meaning he'd have to pay $20,000 to be released.

