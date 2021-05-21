Lincoln man accused of sexual assaulting four girls

A 63-year-old Lincoln man was booked into jail Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting four girls.

On May 8, Lincoln police went to a home in northeast Lincoln on a report of a belated sexual assault, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said. Parents of four girls said they had been sexually assaulted.

He said the girls — 15, 12, 11 and 10 — were interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and described multiple occasions of abuse over the past four years in Lincoln.

Bonkiewicz said police interviewed Andrew Casad on Thursday and arrested him on suspicion of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

He was a friend of the family.

