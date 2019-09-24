Prosecutors have charged a Lincoln man with first-degree sexual assault for getting a 15-year-old girl pregnant in 2016 when he was 20.
Yeyxo Aguilar, 23, faces one to 50 years in prison if he’s convicted as charged.
In the probable cause affidavit for his arrest last week, Lincoln police said after learning that the girl was pregnant on Oct. 27, 2016, she was interviewed and disclosed a consensual sexual relationship with Aguilar that began earlier that year.
Police said she had told him she was 17.
In Nebraska, the age of consent is 16.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
When the baby was born in 2017, Aguilar was listed as the father, police said.
They weren’t able to find him until Sept. 13, when he was stopped in Lincoln for speeding on Cornhusker Highway.
Police say Aguilar had been living with the teenager and their child. Aguilar is out of jail on a $20,000 bond.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: KOANG, SIBIT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/01/1993 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 15:36:19 Charges: COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) ATTEMPTED TERRORISTIC THREAT (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: WOLTERS, KATIE Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 11/15/1995 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 15:33:37 Charges: COUNTY CONTEMPT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: PEARSON, JESSICA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/14/1984 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 15:09:12 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: ARKULARI, HANK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/13/1975 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 15:06:17 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: FORGET, NIKKOLA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 07/08/1984 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 14:55:31 Charges: REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: PLANTZ, ELAINE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/12/1984 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 14:40:10 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: SEVERN, JEREMIAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/11/1987 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 13:42:32 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: ELY, BRYAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/07/1995 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 13:21:52 Charges: DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: LEACH, LASAIGE Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 03/20/1998 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 12:51:47 Charges: VIOLATION OF PAROLE (B) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: HELTER, SHANNON Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/10/1969 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 12:12:27 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: PARDE, DALTON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/07/2000 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 11:04:44 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: MANDELKO, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/27/1980 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 10:53:08 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: LEAPLEY, CARL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/26/1960 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 10:43:30 Charges: ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: PERRY, JACARA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 06/22/1988 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 10:17:47 Charges: ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: SCHOMAKER, TRISTEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/20/1997 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 10:05:31 Charges: POSS FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY (F2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: JAMES, MELANDO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/13/1963 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 09:36:42 Charges: PROB REV/SENT COU (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500-1500 (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: MAI, SON Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 01/01/1979 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 08:51:28 Charges: STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: RAMIREZ, ERIC Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 01/16/1987 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 01:36:07 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: STANLEY, MARION Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/26/1991 Booking Time: 09/23/2019 / 01:25:47 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY -BAIL/COND RELEASE (F4) THEFT BY DECEPTION $500 - $1500(F) (F4) COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY -BAIL/COND RELEASE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG (M3) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: PE, KA Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 09/07/1995 Booking Time: 09/22/2019 / 21:54:14 Charges: ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: ROBINSON, ALEXIS Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 05/22/1996 Booking Time: 09/22/2019 / 21:33:11 Charges: INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: LOVE, DAVISIA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 03/15/1991 Booking Time: 09/22/2019 / 21:20:39 Charges: ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: BAKER, ELMARENA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 05/23/1968 Booking Time: 09/22/2019 / 12:57:01 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: ROUNDTREE, JALEN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/16/1997 Booking Time: 09/22/2019 / 03:46:17 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: POPE, BRYAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/12/1968 Booking Time: 09/22/2019 / 02:01:10 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: FRASER, DAMIEN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/09/1997 Booking Time: 09/22/2019 / 00:51:07 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: SPREEMAN, NEAL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/20/1973 Booking Time: 09/22/2019 / 00:10:35 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: REIBER, RICHARD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/08/1939 Booking Time: 09/21/2019 / 23:10:42 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: DOWNIE, DAVID Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/16/1962 Booking Time: 09/21/2019 / 23:00:16 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES (I) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-24-2019
Last, First Name: BULLERS, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/10/1980 Booking Time: 09/21/2019 / 19:59:44 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) STRANGULATION (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger.