Prosecutors have charged a Lincoln man with first-degree sexual assault for getting a 15-year-old girl pregnant in 2016 when he was 20.

Yeyxo Aguilar, 23, faces one to 50 years in prison if he’s convicted as charged.

In the probable cause affidavit for his arrest last week, Lincoln police said after learning that the girl was pregnant on Oct. 27, 2016, she was interviewed and disclosed a consensual sexual relationship with Aguilar that began earlier that year.

Police said she had told him she was 17.

In Nebraska, the age of consent is 16.

When the baby was born in 2017, Aguilar was listed as the father, police said.

They weren’t able to find him until Sept. 13, when he was stopped in Lincoln for speeding on Cornhusker Highway.

Police say Aguilar had been living with the teenager and their child. Aguilar is out of jail on a $20,000 bond.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

