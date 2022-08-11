Lincoln man accused of sexual abuse fled to Canada, police say

A Lancaster County judge on Wednesday signed an arrest warrant for a Lincoln man who police say fled to Canada as police investigated sexual abuse allegations against the 56-year-old, authorities said in court records.

Issa Augustino has been charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child and felony child abuse, but remains at large, with recent bank activity indicating he is now in Canada, Lincoln Police Investigator Tyler Nitz said in the affidavit for Augustino's arrest.

The investigation into Augustino began in June 2022, when a teenage girl told police he had been regularly sexually abusing her for at least five months, Nitz said in the affidavit.

In two instances, the girl filmed the alleged assaults to prove they occurred, she told investigators.

As the alleged abuse went on, the girl said Augustino began sending her money electronically, which she suspected was "'hush money' for the molestation," Nitz said.

The 56-year-old fled the country in April.