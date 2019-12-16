Lincoln man accused of selling meth to undercover officer

A 48-year-old Lincoln man arrested over the weekend has made his first court appearance on 10 felony drug charges.

Police arrested Chad Leach shortly after 8 p.m. Friday at a home near North 17th Street and Atlas Avenue.

In an affidavit for Leach's arrest, Lincoln Police Investigator Stephen Redlin said Leach sold methamphetamine five times to an undercover officer with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force between May 27 and June 21.

The meth, which was bought with $2,925 in drug task force funds, added up to 138 grams, or nearly 5 ounces, Redlin said.

Prosecutors charged Leach on Dec. 11 with five counts of delivery of methamphetamine and five counts of no drug tax stamp.

