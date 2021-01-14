 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man accused of running at tow truck driver with kitchen knife
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man accused of running at tow truck driver with kitchen knife

{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 37-year-old Lincoln man early Thursday after he allegedly threatened a man with a kitchen knife.

Benjamin Buras

Benjamin Buras

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said shortly before 1 a.m., a tow truck driver called 911 saying he was driving in the 1100 block of G Street when he saw a man standing in the middle of the street.

He told police when the man saw him in his tow truck, he came running toward him, clutching the knife and screaming incoherently.

Bonkiewicz said officers found Benjamin Buras a block away, a large kitchen knife within feet of him. They arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Police believe alcohol was a factor.

Jeep fled traffic stop on I-80, led deputy on chase into Lincoln, sheriff says
Trooper injured after driver loses control on I-80, prompts chain-reaction crash involving several state vehicles

MOST-WANTED FUGITIVES

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

More Than Numbers: Nebraskans lost to COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News