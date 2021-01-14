Lincoln man accused of running at tow truck driver with kitchen knife

Police arrested a 37-year-old Lincoln man early Thursday after he allegedly threatened a man with a kitchen knife.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said shortly before 1 a.m., a tow truck driver called 911 saying he was driving in the 1100 block of G Street when he saw a man standing in the middle of the street.

He told police when the man saw him in his tow truck, he came running toward him, clutching the knife and screaming incoherently.

Bonkiewicz said officers found Benjamin Buras a block away, a large kitchen knife within feet of him. They arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Police believe alcohol was a factor.

