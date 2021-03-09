 Skip to main content
Lincoln man accused of pulling knife on woman, threatening to cut her
Lincoln man accused of pulling knife on woman, threatening to cut her

A 39-year-old Lincoln man went to jail early Tuesday for allegedly pulling a knife on a 68-year-old woman at a home in Arnold Heights, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said just after 1 a.m. police were called to the 4200 block of Northwest 49th Street on a report of a disturbance. 

Willie Gates Jr.

He said the 68-year-old victim and witnesses said Gates had become extremely upset, started shouting at the woman, then pulled out a knife with an 8-inch blade and started swinging it around, saying he was going to cut her. 

Bonkiewicz said others intervened and wrestled the knife away from Gates before officers got there and arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

