Lincoln man accused of pulling knife on Walmart employee who asked him to leave closed store

Police say they arrested a 23-year-old Lincoln man Saturday night after he returned to the Walmart where he'd threatened an employee with a knife two nights earlier.
D'angelo Young Baker was booked into jail on suspicion of terroristic threats.
Officer Erin Spilker said at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday they were called to the Walmart on North 27th Street on a report that a man had come in the store 45 minutes after the store closed, then pulled a knife on a 35-year-old employee who told him he had to leave.
He left but kept pointing the knife at the clerk, she said. Surveillance video captured the incident.
Police got a call from a store employee Saturday night just before 7 after the man had returned to the store. Spilker said he left by the time police arrived, but they found a man matching the suspect's description, Baker, and driving the same vehicle at a gas station near 27th and Dudley streets, where he was arrested.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: ROSS, NICOLE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/13/1992 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 17:43:03 Charges:
DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A) TAMPER WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: ZELASKO, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1989 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 17:38:14 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: CRUZ, ENRIQUE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/09/1995 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 17:34:43
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: DANIEL, KEITHEN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/22/1963 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 16:47:51 Charges:
DISTURBING PEACE BY FIGHTING (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: POWELL, THOMAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/03/1964 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 16:37:04 Charges:
DISTURBING PEACE BY FIGHTING (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: CINK, STACY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/23/1989 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 15:54:22 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/23/1978 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 13:53:40 Charges:
ATTEMPT BURGLARY (F3A) POSSESS BURGLAR'S TOOLS (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: BROWN, JESSE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/14/1999 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 13:39:37 Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: TORRES, ADAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/01/1993 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 06:44:09 Charges:
STRANGULATION (F3A) FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 1ST DEGREE (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: ODAY, KYLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/22/1987 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 03:02:53 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: SALVATORI, RYAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/10/1998 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 23:19:13 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: BAKER, DANGELO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/08/1997 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 20:18:51 Charges:
SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: MAGNUSON, DESTINEE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/20/1995 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 19:52:38 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: NEWSOM, SONDRA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 07/03/1991 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 14:03:29 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: SHANDERA, CASEY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/12/1990 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 13:31:59 Charges:
DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) ARSON, 1ST DEG (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: THOMAS, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/24/1983 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 07:04:52 Charges:
INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) ROBBERY (F2) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 1ST DEG (M1) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: BODFIELD, MORGAN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/17/1997 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 01:44:39 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: MCCRAY, LAHRY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/26/1997 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 00:22:07 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: LONG, RYAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/25/1990 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 20:59:58 Charges:
DUI-.08 (3 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: RAMIREZ, ITSAMAR Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 04/13/1995 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 19:04:57
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: ROMERO, JONATHAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/02/1992 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 18:25:54 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: BRINDLEY, BRAXTON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/04/1990 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 17:55:27 Charges:
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: SANFORD, JEREMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/29/1982 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 16:57:53 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: GRANDEL, PATRICK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/25/1991 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 14:59:15 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: PETERSEN, JAY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/28/1985 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 10:17:18 Charges:
SENTENCED FROM OUTSIDE AGENCY (S) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: MANN, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/16/1990 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 01:28:20 Charges:
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
