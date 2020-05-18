You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man accused of pulling knife on Walmart employee who asked him to leave closed store
Lincoln man accused of pulling knife on Walmart employee who asked him to leave closed store

Police say they arrested a 23-year-old Lincoln man Saturday night after he returned to the Walmart where he'd threatened an employee with a knife two nights earlier.

D'angelo Young Baker was booked into jail on suspicion of terroristic threats.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday they were called to the Walmart on North 27th Street on a report that a man had come in the store 45 minutes after the store closed, then pulled a knife on a 35-year-old employee who told him he had to leave.

He left but kept pointing the knife at the clerk, she said. Surveillance video captured the incident.

Police got a call from a store employee Saturday night just before 7 after the man had returned to the store. Spilker said he left by the time police arrived, but they found a man matching the suspect's description, Baker, and driving the same vehicle at a gas station near 27th and Dudley streets, where he was arrested. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

