Lincoln man accused of pulling knife on Walmart employee who asked him to leave closed store

Police say they arrested a 23-year-old Lincoln man Saturday night after he returned to the Walmart where he'd threatened an employee with a knife two nights earlier.

D'angelo Young Baker was booked into jail on suspicion of terroristic threats.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday they were called to the Walmart on North 27th Street on a report that a man had come in the store 45 minutes after the store closed, then pulled a knife on a 35-year-old employee who told him he had to leave.

He left but kept pointing the knife at the clerk, she said. Surveillance video captured the incident.

Police got a call from a store employee Saturday night just before 7 after the man had returned to the store. Spilker said he left by the time police arrived, but they found a man matching the suspect's description, Baker, and driving the same vehicle at a gas station near 27th and Dudley streets, where he was arrested.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

