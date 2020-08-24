 Skip to main content
Lincoln man accused of pulling gun during dispute over money
Lincoln man accused of pulling gun during dispute over money

Police went to a west Lincoln neighborhood Sunday afternoon on a report of several people fighting and later arrested a man who was accused of pulling a gun during the dispute.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. at Third and Fairfield streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said police talked to a 40-year-old Lincoln man who told them that during a dispute over money that allegedly had been stolen, Stagie Harvey pulled a handgun and pointed it at him.

Police found the gun hidden in a nearby garage.

Harvey, 43, was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

Stagie Harvey

Stagie Harvey
