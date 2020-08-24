Lincoln man accused of pulling gun during dispute over money

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police went to a west Lincoln neighborhood Sunday afternoon on a report of several people fighting and later arrested a man who was accused of pulling a gun during the dispute.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. at Third and Fairfield streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said police talked to a 40-year-old Lincoln man who told them that during a dispute over money that allegedly had been stolen, Stagie Harvey pulled a handgun and pointed it at him.

Police found the gun hidden in a nearby garage.

Harvey, 43, was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.