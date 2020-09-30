Lincoln man accused of providing heroin that led to man's overdose death

A 56-year-old man has been indicted on allegations that he dealt the heroin that led to a Lincoln man’s overdose death in January 2019.

Eric Sherrod Harris, of Lincoln, made his first appearance in U.S. District Court by video on the three-count indictment Tuesday and stood mute to charges of distributing heroin resulting in the Jan. 9 death of "M.R." and two counts of distributing heroin resulting in serious bodily injury to the same person.

He hasn't yet been given a trial date and is being held in the Lancaster County jail following his arrest Friday.

Court documents don't name the person who died, but it is believed to be Mickey "Mick" Rowe.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2019, emergency responders went to a Lincoln home at 2300 Atlas Circle on a report Rowe had overdosed on suspected heroin or prescription medication, according to emergency radio traffic that day.

Rowe, 40, died. In the obituary that followed, family said he had lost his battle with addiction.

A second man, Zachary Northey, was indicted last year on the same allegations. His case is still pending.