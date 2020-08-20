Lincoln man accused of possessing gun and cash at home testosterone lab

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old man with two felonies in connection with a search of his home in southwest Lincoln that allegedly turned up evidence of testosterone manufacturing.

Brandon Holdsworth is accused of possession of a firearm and money while violating drug laws manufacturing testosterone enanthate.

The drug primarily is used in the treatment of low testosterone levels in men, according to WebMD.

In court records, Lincoln police said their investigation started when a residential hold-up alarm sent them to Holdsworth's home near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road on Feb. 23 and a call for service later that night that sent them back.

Officer Daniel Cleveland said the investigation from both calls caused them to suspect there was a steroid or testosterone manufacturing lab there, which led police to get a warrant.

He said a search there the next day turned up cooking instructions, various chemicals, several thousand unused vials, labels for different testosterone compounds and scales. Police also found several hundreds vials of suspected testosterone or steroids and a total of 14 compounds, as well as hot plates and glass beakers and 187 grams of marijuana, baggies and a scale.