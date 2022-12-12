Lincoln man accused of pawning $100,000 worth of stolen gold coins, police say

Less than a week after an 82-year-old Lincoln man told police that 25 gold coins worth $100,000 were stolen from his private collection, investigators have identified a 49-year-old man who they say is responsible for the theft.

David Fricke, of Lincoln, was taken into custody Saturday — four days after the 89-year-old reported the theft from his collection near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The man told police the theft occurred sometime in the last week of November.

Vollmer said police identified Fricke, who knows the victim and had access to his house, after the 49-year-old pawned some of the stolen coins at local pawn shops.

Investigators have recovered some of the coins, Vollmer said, but it's unclear how many remain missing.

Fricke will be taken to the jail following his release from a local hospital, where he is being treated for an unrelated medical condition, Vollmer said.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers