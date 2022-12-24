Lincoln man accused of murder in shooting death of 38-year-old, police say

Hours after a Lincoln man was shot and killed early Friday morning, police arrested a 23-year-old man who they allege is responsible.

Karsen Rezac was taken into custody less than two days after 38-year-old Kupo Mleya was found shot near 20th and Washington streets shortly after midnight Friday, the Lincoln Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area found Mleya outside his wrecked Jeep Patriot with multiple gunshot wounds at around 12:30 a.m., Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a Friday news conference.

Police performed CPR on the man until medic units with Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and continued efforts. Mleya died at the scene.

At Friday's news conference, Ewins offered few details about what is thought to have led up the shooting. She did not say whether investigators had identified any suspects and noted that witnesses reported seeing one person flee the scene, but the police chief did not describe the person or any vehicle of interest.

But police took Rezac into custody near 28th Street and Tierra Drive on Saturday morning, arresting him on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to committee a felony, the department announced.

In the news release, police offered no details on what led them to Rezac, who was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

