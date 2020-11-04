Lincoln man accused of murder for bus shooting pleads not guilty

The Lincoln man charged with second-degree murder and four other felonies for a deadly, random shooting that killed a 69-year-old woman riding a city bus pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.

Joel Jones Jr., 28, has been in the county jail since his July 23 arrest on a $2 million bond.

Police say Jones was in the backseat of a Chevy Malibu the afternoon of July 23, when he allegedly pulled a black Taurus 9mm handgun out of his waistband, pointed it out the window and shot the bus, after saying something similar to "Watch me shoot at this bus."

A 911 caller at 2:38 p.m. initially thought the gunshot had been self-inflicted, but police quickly shifted gears after arriving within 2 minutes to discover the bullet had come from outside the StarTran bus.

Surveillance video on the bus showed someone briefly point a pistol at the bus from the rear driver's side of the car. Investigators also found a 9mm casing on A Street, between 22nd and 23rd streets, where a single shot struck Sharon Johnson as she sat on the bus.

Rescue workers took her to a hospital, where she died.