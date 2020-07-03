You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man accused of manslaughter in October death pleads not guilty
Lincoln man accused of manslaughter in October death pleads not guilty

A Lincoln man charged with manslaughter and first-degree assault in connection to a beating death of a 44-year-old last October has pleaded not guilty.

Mark Hietbrink, 49, was arraigned by video from the county jail on Wednesday. He hasn't yet been set for trial.

Jonathan Olson’s death was first described as suspicious but later was ruled a homicide.

In a death certificate filed in December but not released until February, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said Olson died as the result of blunt-force head injuries and associated medical complications following a physical assault on Oct. 11.

Police and rescue workers, who went to Olson’s home near 49th and Fremont streets after he called 911 saying he had been assaulted, found him with facial injuries consistent with an assault.

At the hospital, doctors determined he had sustained serious internal head injuries requiring multiple surgeries, police said. Olson, who had a history of heart disease and had a past heart transplant, died six days later.

Police said Olson and Hietbrink had been in a relationship with the same woman and that Olson had gone to Hietbrink's home to retrieve her property and Hietbrink assaulted him.

