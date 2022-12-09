 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man accused of making terroristic threats found not guilty

A man who was arrested last year for allegedly making terroristic threats was found not guilty Thursday.

Jeffery Holt Jr., 36, returned to a former worksite Sept. 24, 2021, two weeks after he was fired. He never left his vehicle, and was wearing a full-face costume mask and had a handgun in his lap, according to police.

When employees at the Paramount Linen and Uniform Rental construction site near 27th and Randolph streets saw the gun, they called police. Holt was arrested without incident. Officers found the gun, the mask Holt had been wearing, a backpack, two knives and a bullhorn in the passenger seat after his arrest, police said in a report.

A Lancaster County jury found Holt not guilty on all charges Thursday. He was legally permitted to carry the weapon, according to his attorney.

