Lincoln man accused of injuring ex by throwing can of pumpkin pie filling at her, court records show

A Lincoln man is in jail after he allegedly threw a can of pumpkin pie filling at his ex-wife Sunday, causing a 2-inch laceration on her head, according to court filings.

The 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after police say he picked up a can of pie filling off a shelf and threw it at his ex-wife, according to an affidavit for his arrest.

The couple — who were again living together after separating and divorcing last year, according to the affidavit — had been arguing after the woman accused her former husband of infidelity.

When LPD arrived at the couple's central Lincoln home, officers saw blood running down the woman's face before arresting the man, who called 911.

He was taken to jail, where he remains on a $50,000 percentage bond, meaning he'd have to post $5,000 to be released.

