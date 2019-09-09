{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man stands accused of terroristic threats and impersonating an officer after an early Sunday incident at a Waverly strip club.

Capt. John Vik of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office, said they were called to Shakers Gentleman’s Club around 2:15 a.m. on a report of a 26-year-old man pulling a gun on a bouncer after causing a disturbance and being escorted out.

Vik said an employee told deputies the man, later identified as Keith Charles Urban of Lincoln, told him he was an undercover police officer and pulled what looked like a Glock 19 handgun from his waistband and pressed it to his stomach.

He said they caught up with Urban in the 3700 block of Cornhusker Highway and stopped him. Inside his vehicle, they found a CO2 BB gun that looked like a handgun.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter.

Load comments