Lincoln man accused of holding knife to woman's neck as she drove, crashing car
Lincoln man accused of holding knife to woman's neck as she drove, crashing car

A 47-year-old Lincoln man went to jail early Thursday after allegedly holding a pocket knife to a woman's neck as she drove and threatening to kill her.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called just before 2 a.m. to North First Street, just north of Adams Street, about two people arguing and walking away from a crashed car.

She said a 41-year-old woman told police Paul Keating had pulled out a pocket knife, put it to her neck and threatened to kill her as she drove, then grabbed the steering wheel, causing the car to crash.

Police saw several marks on her neck.

Spilker said police learned that Keating had been arguing with another woman at a bar on Cornhusker Highway after he was refused service. The 41-year-old said she broke up the argument and Keating was angry. 

Witnesses told police that Keating had thrown a knife at the wall of the bar.

Police found Keating, with the pocket knife, walking near First and Fairfield streets and arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger

