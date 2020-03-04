Lincoln man accused of hitting Omaha man’s car, then threatening him with a knife

A 62-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested after allegedly punching an Omaha man in the throat and threatening him with a knife after hitting the victim's pickup, police say.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the 42-year-old victim had arrived at a mechanic's in the 500 block of West P Street shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday when his pickup was hit by another pickup. When he got out and started taking pictures, the other driver, Tango Crenshaw, punched him in the throat, then pulled out a knife, said he was going to kill him and swung it at him, missing, Bonkiewicz said.
He said police arrested Crenshaw at the scene on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
