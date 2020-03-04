Lincoln man accused of hitting Omaha man’s car, then threatening him with a knife

A 62-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested after allegedly punching an Omaha man in the throat and threatening him with a knife after hitting the victim's pickup, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the 42-year-old victim had arrived at a mechanic's in the 500 block of West P Street shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday when his pickup was hit by another pickup. When he got out and started taking pictures, the other driver, Tango Crenshaw, punched him in the throat, then pulled out a knife, said he was going to kill him and swung it at him, missing, Bonkiewicz said.