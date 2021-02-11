Lincoln man accused of going on 6-hour crime spree stealing cars and crashing them

An 82-year-old man who came upon the scene and stopped to help, got out of his Jeep Grand Cherokee. Bonkiewicz said that's when Nguyen took off with his Jeep, only to return and smash into the back of a Lincoln Fire & Rescue engine.

Police started to pursue but ended the chase out of concern for public safety.

At about 9:30 p.m., Nguyen popped up again, this time at 25th and M streets. When officers tried to stop him, Nguyen stopped. But as they walked up to the Jeep, he allegedly accelerated away from the scene and intentionally slammed the Jeep head-on into a police cruiser, injuring an officer and disabling both vehicles.

Bonkiewicz said officers ultimately broke out the rear window of the Jeep and used a Taser on Nguyen before physically removing him from the Jeep.

Police then took him to be checked out at a Lincoln hospital, as is protocol when a Taser is used. There, he allegedly tried to spit blood from a minor injury he had from the earlier crash onto police, rescue workers and medical staff.

Nguyen ultimately went to jail on suspicion of seven felonies: two counts of theft by unlawful taking, robbery, leaving the scene of an injury accident, fleeing arrest, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.