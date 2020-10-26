Lincoln man accused of firing shots into the air near liquor store

Police arrested a 27-year-old Lincoln man Saturday night after he allegedly fired shots into the air outside an O Street liquor store and off a nearby apartment balcony.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called to 20th and Q streets just before 9 p.m. on several calls about gunshots.

Witnesses reported seeing a man, with a group of people, firing into the air outside the liquor store at 2202 O St. Others heard shots from a third-floor apartment balcony two blocks away.

Spilker said police went to the apartment and talked to Traves Nevels and three other men inside. She said Nevels was in possession of a handgun magazine with one round of 9mm ammunition in it, which matched the shell casings found under his balcony and in the street near the liquor store.

After getting a search warrant, she said, they found a loaded 9mm handgun under a dresser in the bedroom. Spilker said security video from the liquor store showed him in the store with a gun on his hip; and witnesses ID'd him as the shooter.

Police arrested Nevels on suspicion of discharging a firearm in the city and unlawful possession of a firearm.

