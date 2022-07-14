 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man accused of felony DUI for crash with motorcycle

A 27-year-old Lincoln man has been jailed on suspicion of driving drunk and getting into a wreck with a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.

Dalton Smith was charged Thursday with DUI causing serious bodily injury, a felony.

Dalton Smith

In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Nicholas Brown said he was sent to a crash at 65th Street and Leighton Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find a motorcycle lying in the intersection and an SUV resting over a collapsed stop sign on the corner.

He said the motorcycle rider, 30-year-old Dillion Crandall, had been seriously injured when a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Smith ran a stop sign, according to witnesses.

Brown said another officer smelled alcohol on Smith's breath and there were four empty cans of alcoholic Twisted Tea visible in his SUV.

Smith says he stopped but didn't see Crandall until it was too late.

