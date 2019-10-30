A 24-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with felony child abuse in connection to a 3-year-old boy's head injury earlier this month.
Police say the boy was flown by helicopter to Children's Hospital in Omaha for treatment and now is partially paralyzed.
Police arrested Allen K. Anderson on Monday on suspicion of child abuse resulting in serious injury. At a hearing Tuesday on the charge, Lancaster County Judge Joseph Dalton set his bond at $75,000 and ordered that he not have any contact with the boy or anyone under 18. He posted bond later in the day.
Anderson could get up to 50 years in prison if he's convicted.
In court records, Lincoln police said on the night of Oct. 11, Anderson called 911 saying the boy had fallen and hit his head as he got out of the bathtub and was unconscious and had stopped breathing.
At Bryan West Campus, a CT scan showed the boy had bleeding on his brain that was severe enough to cause a shift of his brain to the right, Lincoln Police Investigator Dustin Romshek said.
He said Anderson had been watching the boy at the time.
Rescue workers and medical staff also noted bruising on the boy's body in various stages of healing. Romshek said Anderson denied causing the bruises and maintained the head injury was from a fall.
Medical staff at Children's Hospital told police the injury would have required much more force than a ground level fall, as Anderson described.
Romshek said the boy was put into a medically induced coma to assist in medical interventions and now is paralyzed on the right side of his body.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger.