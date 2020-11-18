Lincoln man accused of felony assault on a woman, sheriff's office says

A 48-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Tuesday in connection to a felony assault on a woman a day earlier, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said they arrested Billy Brown on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats and first-degree imprisonment.

He said the incident happened Monday night around 8 at a home on West Foothills Road, near Southwest 27th Street and West Denton Road, and was reported the next morning.

Houchin said Brown's accuser told deputies he assaulted her with his hands and a belt and took her keys and phone and wouldn't let her leave. After a period of time, she was able to get away from him, get her keys and leave, he said.

Two children -- a 12- and 7-year-old -- were there when it happened.

Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.