Lincoln man accused of felony assault on a woman, sheriff's office says
Lincoln man accused of felony assault on a woman, sheriff's office says

A 48-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Tuesday in connection to a felony assault on a woman a day earlier, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said they arrested Billy Brown on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats and first-degree imprisonment.

He said the incident happened Monday night around 8 at a home on West Foothills Road, near Southwest 27th Street and West Denton Road, and was reported the next morning.

Houchin said Brown's accuser told deputies he assaulted her with his hands and a belt and took her keys and phone and wouldn't let her leave. After a period of time, she was able to get away from him, get her keys and leave, he said. 

Two children -- a 12- and 7-year-old -- were there when it happened.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

