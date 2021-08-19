 Skip to main content
Lincoln man accused of felony assault for road rage confrontation at gas station
Lincoln man accused of felony assault for road rage confrontation at gas station

  • Updated
A 37-year-old Lincoln man has been jailed on suspicion of a felony assault in connection to a road rage incident Wednesday morning.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Tommy Trotter said shortly after 8 a.m., deputies were called to U.S. 77 and Saltillo Road southwest of Lincoln about an incident that had just happened at the gas station there.

A 47-year-old man said he stopped at Shoemaker's South, and another driver got out of his GMC SUV and punched him in the face while he was still in his driver's seat.

Ronald Banse

There had been an incident of tailgating and brake-checking just before that, Trotter said.

When the victim got out to take photos or a video of the man who hit him, the other driver drove away, knocking him down and running over his leg in the process, causing injuries that didn't require medical attention.

Trotter said deputies arrested Ronald Banse Jr., on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

