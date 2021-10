Lincoln man accused of fatally shooting his wife who had Alzheimer's pleads not guilty to murder

An 80-year-old Lincoln man accused of first-degree murder for shooting his wife who was suffering from advanced Alzheimer's pleaded not guilty this week.

John Kotopka hasn't yet been given a trial date and waived his appearance at his arraignment, which had been set for Wednesday.

In court records, police allege Kotopka shot his wife, 78-year-old Janet Kotopka, at about 6:30 a.m. June 20 at their home at 1808 Dakota St.

A single shot woke the couple's son, who called 911.

Rescue workers took her to an area hospital where she later died, and police arrested her husband, after he allegedly told investigators he was "exhausted and couldn't take care of her any longer" and was concerned about the financial burden if she were to go to a health care facility.

Janet Kotopka had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's about two years ago, and her health had deteriorated to a point that she had to be monitored constantly.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

