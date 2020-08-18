Lincoln man accused of exposing himself to Telegraph District yoga class

Police arrested a 39-year-old Lincoln man Monday morning in the Telegraph District after he was twice caught touching himself sexually, first outside a fast food restaurant, then while watching an outdoor yoga class.
Officer Erin Spilker said at around 9:30 a.m., a 61-year-old man contacted police after seeing a man masturbating under his pants in front of the McDonald's. He provided officers a video of it.
She said police cited the man in the video for disturbing the peace.
Less than an hour later, police were called to a yoga studio across the street on a report of a man masturbating under his clothes and making lewd comments while watching an outdoor yoga class. As they moved inside to get away from him, he pulled down his pants and began touching himself again, this time fully exposed, Spilker said.
She said it was the same man. They arrested him for disturbing the peace and indecent exposure.
Lincoln police spot 30-year-old leaving Railyard drinking, end up arresting him for cocaine and a gun
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.