Lincoln man accused of exposing himself to Telegraph District yoga class
Police arrested a 39-year-old Lincoln man Monday morning in the Telegraph District after he was twice caught touching himself sexually, first outside a fast food restaurant, then while watching an outdoor yoga class.

Officer Erin Spilker said at around 9:30 a.m., a 61-year-old man contacted police after seeing a man masturbating under his pants in front of the McDonald's. He provided officers a video of it.

She said police cited the man in the video for disturbing the peace.

Less than an hour later, police were called to a yoga studio across the street on a report of a man masturbating under his clothes and making lewd comments while watching an outdoor yoga class. As they moved inside to get away from him, he pulled down his pants and began touching himself again, this time fully exposed, Spilker said.

She said it was the same man. They arrested him for disturbing the peace and indecent exposure. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

