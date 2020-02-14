Lincoln man accused of embezzling from Taco Bell

Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old Lincoln man with felony theft for allegedly taking off with deposits from Taco Bell, where he was a supervisor.

In an affidavit for Michael D. Boyd's arrest, police said an employee at the fast-food restaurant at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard reported the theft of three deposits between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, which together added up to $1,980.

Police said they suspected Boyd, who was in charge when each went missing.

Boyd denied taking the money when officers arrested him on the allegations. Prosecutors charged him Wednesday.

