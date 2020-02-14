You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln man accused of embezzling from Taco Bell
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man accused of embezzling from Taco Bell

{{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old Lincoln man with felony theft for allegedly taking off with deposits from Taco Bell, where he was a supervisor.

In an affidavit for Michael D. Boyd's arrest, police said an employee at the fast-food restaurant at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard reported the theft of three deposits between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, which together added up to $1,980.

Police said they suspected Boyd, who was in charge when each went missing. 

Boyd denied taking the money when officers arrested him on the allegations. Prosecutors charged him Wednesday. 

Woman spends $800 to buy heart-shaped pizza for entire LPD
Lincoln man accused of stabbing man in fight over money

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2017
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News