Lincoln man accused of DUI causing serious injury

Prosecutors have charged a 57-year-old Lincoln man with DUI causing serious injury for allegedly hitting a pedestrian Saturday along Salt Creek Road near 27th Street.

Gregory Bischof made his first court appearance on the felony Monday, where Judge Laurie Yardley set his bond at $75,000 and ordered him not to drink alcohol or drive without an interlock permit.

In an affidavit for Bischof's arrest, Lincoln police said they were called to the scene of the crash at 6 p.m. and found Bischof, who was having trouble standing up and almost fell getting his wallet out of his pocket.

At the jail, his blood alcohol content tested at .158, nearly double the legal limit.

Other drivers told police they had seen a man in the street but had been able to avoid him prior to Bischof hitting him, smashing the windshield.

The 34-year-old Lincoln man was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and serious spinal injury, according to police.

They say Bischof has seven prior convictions for drunk driving.

