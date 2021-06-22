 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man accused of DUI causing serious injury
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man accused of DUI causing serious injury

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Prosecutors have charged a 57-year-old Lincoln man with DUI causing serious injury for allegedly hitting a pedestrian Saturday along Salt Creek Road near 27th Street.

Gregory Bischof made his first court appearance on the felony Monday, where Judge Laurie Yardley set his bond at $75,000 and ordered him not to drink alcohol or drive without an interlock permit.

Gregory Bischof

Gregory Bischof

In an affidavit for Bischof's arrest, Lincoln police said they were called to the scene of the crash at 6 p.m. and found Bischof, who was having trouble standing up and almost fell getting his wallet out of his pocket.

At the jail, his blood alcohol content tested at .158, nearly double the legal limit.

Other drivers told police they had seen a man in the street but had been able to avoid him prior to Bischof hitting him, smashing the windshield.

The 34-year-old Lincoln man was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and serious spinal injury, according to police. 

They say Bischof has seven prior convictions for drunk driving.

Teen goes to juvenile court for Lincoln crash that killed 18-year-old
Ricketts plans town halls to oppose proposed health standards, critical race theory
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News