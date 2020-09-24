 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man accused of drunkenly stealing city SUV that was left running and crashing it into city bus
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man accused of drunkenly stealing city SUV that was left running and crashing it into city bus

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say a 24-year-old Lincoln man stole a marked city public works SUV and totaled it by drunkenly crashing into the rear of a city bus over the lunch hour Wednesday. 

Jacob W. Jones was booked into jail on a string of charges, including theft by unlawful taking, DUI, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident. 

Jacob Jones

Jacob Jones

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a city employee working in the area of 10th and N streets had left a 2007 Chevy Equinox in the westbound turn lane just south of the intersection with the keys in and running to briefly work on the other side of the street.

When his attention returned to the vehicle a few minutes later, he saw it was missing.

Bonkiewicz said police found witnesses who had seen a man walking on the sidewalk get in the SUV and drive away. It happened at about 12:30 p.m.

A few minutes later, police got called to a crash at P Street and Capital Beach Boulevard, where the same stolen SUV had run a stop sign and crashed into the back of a Star Tran bus. 

Bonkiewicz said the 43-year-old man who had been driving the city bus and a witness held down Jones, who allegedly had tried to drive away but only got half a block in the damaged SUV. 

His BAC tested .115, well over the .08 legal limit to drive, police said in the accident report.

LCC inmate taken to hospital after assault
Special prosecutor: Jake Gardner was waiting in his bar for looters before fatal encounter
3 Husker football players charged with misdemeanors for loud party

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News