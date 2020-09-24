Lincoln man accused of drunkenly stealing city SUV that was left running and crashing it into city bus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say a 24-year-old Lincoln man stole a marked city public works SUV and totaled it by drunkenly crashing into the rear of a city bus over the lunch hour Wednesday.

Jacob W. Jones was booked into jail on a string of charges, including theft by unlawful taking, DUI, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a city employee working in the area of 10th and N streets had left a 2007 Chevy Equinox in the westbound turn lane just south of the intersection with the keys in and running to briefly work on the other side of the street.

When his attention returned to the vehicle a few minutes later, he saw it was missing.

Bonkiewicz said police found witnesses who had seen a man walking on the sidewalk get in the SUV and drive away. It happened at about 12:30 p.m.

A few minutes later, police got called to a crash at P Street and Capital Beach Boulevard, where the same stolen SUV had run a stop sign and crashed into the back of a Star Tran bus.

Bonkiewicz said the 43-year-old man who had been driving the city bus and a witness held down Jones, who allegedly had tried to drive away but only got half a block in the damaged SUV.