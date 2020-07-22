Lincoln man accused of drunken-driving spree

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they cited a 27-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving and a raft of other allegations for hitting four mailboxes, three mobile homes, a parked Allo truck and a street sign.

Officer Erin Spilker said at 5 p.m. Tuesday police were called to a hit-and-run at 48th and Holdrege streets about a green Dodge truck that had hit several mailboxes and a mobile home.

It was gone by the time they got there. But two hours later, police spotted a green Dodge truck driving erratically down the sidewalk near 40th and Cornhusker Highway with two flat tires.

The pickup was able to get away. But soon after police learned the same truck was driving through yards and hitting mailboxes in the area of 12th and Belmont streets. Spilker said police found the truck at 11th and Garber streets where it had hit a parked Allo truck.

She said it was apparent to officers that the driver, Mark Nickel of Lincoln, was intoxicated, and they found open beer cans in the truck.

They took Nickel to The Bridge for detox and cited him on suspicion of DUI, refusal of a chemical test and preliminary test, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked and suspended license, reckless driving and possession of an open alcohol container.