 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man accused of defrauding clients agrees to pay $165K
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man accused of defrauding clients agrees to pay $165K

  • 0

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

A Lincoln man who the Securities and Exchange Commission accused of "cherry picking" investment trades at his clients' expense for his own benefit has agreed to pay just under $165,000 to resolve the matter.

In a final judgment filed this week, Corbin Lambert, the former CEO of Omaha-based Continuum Financial Advisors, agreed to pay 12 monthly installments of $13,748.74 without admitting or denying the allegations.

In the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in 2020, the SEC alleged he carried out block trades of stock options in Continuum's omnibus account, which allowed securities to be bought at the same time for more than one client.

Rather than allocating all trades equally to all accounts, Lambert "cherry picked" the successful trades, allocating them to his personal account more often, while saddling his clients' accounts with losing trades more often, the SEC said.

The agency said the scheme went on for more than a year, from January 2017 to March 2018.

Charles Schwab & Co., which acted as Continuum's custodian broker-dealer for Continuum's client accounts, discovered it and terminated its relationship with the company in April 2018. Continuum in turn removed Lambert as CEO.

The SEC was seeking the return of all profits he made through the trading scheme as well as civil penalties for the violations of the Securities Act, the Securities Exchange Act and the Investment Advisors Act.

Chief Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr entered the judgment Monday.

The SEC said the amount agreed upon reflected the net profits Lambert gained and net losses he avoided by his conduct, $81,777; an equal amount for a civil penalty; plus $1,430.84 interest.

Pickup truck, $100,000 machine stolen from siding contractor in Lincoln
Sioux City man, outed by relative, faces US Capitol attack charges

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News