Lincoln man accused of defrauding clients agrees to pay $165K

A Lincoln man who the Securities and Exchange Commission accused of "cherry picking" investment trades at his clients' expense for his own benefit has agreed to pay just under $165,000 to resolve the matter.

In a final judgment filed this week, Corbin Lambert, the former CEO of Omaha-based Continuum Financial Advisors, agreed to pay 12 monthly installments of $13,748.74 without admitting or denying the allegations.

In the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in 2020, the SEC alleged he carried out block trades of stock options in Continuum's omnibus account, which allowed securities to be bought at the same time for more than one client.

Rather than allocating all trades equally to all accounts, Lambert "cherry picked" the successful trades, allocating them to his personal account more often, while saddling his clients' accounts with losing trades more often, the SEC said.

The agency said the scheme went on for more than a year, from January 2017 to March 2018.

Charles Schwab & Co., which acted as Continuum's custodian broker-dealer for Continuum's client accounts, discovered it and terminated its relationship with the company in April 2018. Continuum in turn removed Lambert as CEO.