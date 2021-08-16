Lincoln man accused of cutting woman's ear in front of her child

Police arrested a 23-year-old Lincoln man after he allegedly cut a woman's ear in front of her 11-year-old child.

Officer Erin Spilker said at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday they were called to a home in the 6900 block of Whitewater Lane, north of 14th Street and Fletcher Avenue, where they found a 37-year-old woman with a significant injury to her ear.

The woman was taken to a Lincoln hospital for the injury, which was not believed to be life-threatening.

Police arrested Buay Koka on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and child abuse.

