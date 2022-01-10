Lincoln man accused of cutting returned to victim's apartment, court records show

Days after he allegedly broke down the door to another man's apartment Wednesday and cut the tenant before taking his phone, a Lincoln man returned to the unit early Saturday morning.

Lincoln Police arrested Dennis Nyagesuka, 39, upon his second trip to the apartment building at 611 S. 20th St., where a 37-year-old man told officers that the man who "stabbed (him) two days ago" was banging on his door shortly after midnight, according to the affidavit for Nyagesuka's arrest.

The 37-year-old told police on Wednesday that a man had kicked in his door, punched him at least three times and cut him with a kitchen knife before taking his phone, according to police.

The resident said he had seen the assailant before -- and he had previously been inside his apartment -- but also told police he didn't know his name.

Nyagesuka acknowledged staying at the 37-year-old's apartment before but denied breaking in or harming the other man.