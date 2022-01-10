 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man accused of cutting returned to victim's apartment, court records show
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man accused of cutting returned to victim's apartment, court records show

  • 0

Days after he allegedly broke down the door to another man's apartment Wednesday and cut the tenant before taking his phone, a Lincoln man returned to the unit early Saturday morning.

Lincoln Police arrested Dennis Nyagesuka, 39, upon his second trip to the apartment building at 611 S. 20th St., where a 37-year-old man told officers that the man who "stabbed (him) two days ago" was banging on his door shortly after midnight, according to the affidavit for Nyagesuka's arrest.

Dennis Nyagesuka

Nyagesuka

The 37-year-old told police on Wednesday that a man had kicked in his door, punched him at least three times and cut him with a kitchen knife before taking his phone, according to police. 

The resident said he had seen the assailant before -- and he had previously been inside his apartment -- but also told police he didn't know his name. 

Nyagesuka acknowledged staying at the 37-year-old's apartment before but denied breaking in or harming the other man. 

Ultimately, Nyagesuka was arrested and charged with burglary, second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. 

He's being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $75,000 percentage bond.

Former UNK football player dies in crash near Ashland
Lincoln man burglarized downtown bar, returned hours later, police say
Truck stolen, vehicles broken into in Waverly over weekend, sheriff says
+1 
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News