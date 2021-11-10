 Skip to main content
Lincoln man accused of child sex assaults was longtime custodian at LPS
Lincoln man accused of child sex assaults was longtime custodian at LPS

  • Updated
A Lincoln man recently accused of sexually assaulting four children was a longtime janitor at Lincoln Public Schools, but there is no indication the alleged assaults were linked to his employment, officials said.

Randall Stollar, 59, was arrested last week after four children told investigators he had sexually assaulted them between 2016 and 2020, according to court documents.

Stollar is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child after a parent of one of the four victims came to Lincoln police last month, according to an arrest affidavit.

Stollar was most recently employed as a custodian at Brownell Elementary School, where he had been working for about a year, said Eric Weber, associate superintendent for human resources. Stollar is no longer employed at LPS, Weber said.

Before his time at Brownell, Stollar worked as a custodian at Lincoln East High School for more than 30 years. 

LPS sent a message to staff at both schools after Stollar's arrest and said investigations by the Lincoln Police Department and the district showed the alleged assaults had no connection to his employment.

In the arrest affidavit, one of the four victims -- all of whom are girls -- told investigators she was about 12 years old when Stollar first sexually assaulted her. Another victim said she was 8 years old, while a third said Stollar assaulted her about 10 times.

Stollar is being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $750,000 percentage bond, meaning he would have to pay $75,000 to be released.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

