Lincoln man accused of chasing woman with a knife, threatening to kill her

A 27-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Tuesday morning after allegedly threatening to kill a woman and chasing after her with a knife.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to the area of 10th and G streets just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on a disturbance.

Police talked to a 31-year-old woman who said Exabian Vaughan suspected her of cheating on him and shoved her down the stairs. When she fled outside, she told police, Vaughan chased after her with a knife, screaming he was going to kill her, then punched her in the face.

She ultimately was able to get away to a nearby business for safety.

Bonkiewicz said officers found the knife on the front lawn and Vaughan inside the residence.

They arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and misdemeanor domestic assault.

