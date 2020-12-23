 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man accused of chasing woman with a knife, threatening to kill her
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man accused of chasing woman with a knife, threatening to kill her

{{featured_button_text}}

A 27-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Tuesday morning after allegedly threatening to kill a woman and chasing after her with a knife.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to the area of 10th and G streets just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on a disturbance.

Exabian Vaughan

Exabian Vaughan

Police talked to a 31-year-old woman who said Exabian Vaughan suspected her of cheating on him and shoved her down the stairs. When she fled outside, she told police, Vaughan chased after her with a knife, screaming he was going to kill her, then punched her in the face.

She ultimately was able to get away to a nearby business for safety.

Bonkiewicz said officers found the knife on the front lawn and Vaughan inside the residence.

They arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and misdemeanor domestic assault.

Scammers are using accident report information to target victims, Lincoln police say
Help from State Patrol helicopter led to arrest in connection to stolen Audi, sheriff says

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News