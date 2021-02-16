 Skip to main content
Lincoln man accused of causing serious injuries to 1-month-old child
A 38-year-old Lincoln man is accused of causing injuries that sent his 1-month-old son to a hospital with broken bones.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to a Lincoln hospital just before 8 p.m. Saturday after the child's mother brought him there with concerns about an injury. 

Medical personnel found the boy had multiple fractures, and investigators determined it happened when the child's father, Thomas Lally, allegedly squeezed the baby, according to court records.

Police arrested him Sunday on suspicion of felony child abuse after an interview at the police station. 

Thomas Lally

Thomas Lally
