Lincoln man accused of causing serious injuries to 1-month-old child

A 38-year-old Lincoln man is accused of causing injuries that sent his 1-month-old son to a hospital with broken bones.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to a Lincoln hospital just before 8 p.m. Saturday after the child's mother brought him there with concerns about an injury.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Medical personnel found the boy had multiple fractures, and investigators determined it happened when the child's father, Thomas Lally, allegedly squeezed the baby, according to court records.

Police arrested him Sunday on suspicion of felony child abuse after an interview at the police station.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.