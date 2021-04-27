 Skip to main content
Lincoln man accused of buying alcohol shooters for 13-year-old, groping her
A 40-year-old Lincoln man has been jailed for allegedly driving around town buying alcohol shooters for a 13-year-old girl and groping her in his car.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Jason Schoonover with felony child abuse and third-degree sexual assault of a child, and a judge set his bond at $250,000.

Jason Schoonover

In court records, police say the 13-year-old girl told her middle school counselor last week, which led to a forensic interview, where she alleged Schoonover drove her around town, buying them both shooters. Then, she said, he groped her over her clothes. 

She said she pulled away and he drove her home. 

Police arrested him Thursday. 

Man was shot in the foot near 15th and D in Lincoln, police say; assailant sought
Man accused of assaulting, threatening to kill Lincoln officer taking him to detox
27-year-old inmate listed as escapee from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

