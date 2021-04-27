Lincoln man accused of buying alcohol shooters for 13-year-old, groping her

A 40-year-old Lincoln man has been jailed for allegedly driving around town buying alcohol shooters for a 13-year-old girl and groping her in his car.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Jason Schoonover with felony child abuse and third-degree sexual assault of a child, and a judge set his bond at $250,000.

In court records, police say the 13-year-old girl told her middle school counselor last week, which led to a forensic interview, where she alleged Schoonover drove her around town, buying them both shooters. Then, she said, he groped her over her clothes.

She said she pulled away and he drove her home.

Police arrested him Thursday.

