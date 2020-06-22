Lincoln man accused of breaking windows at O Street businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say they arrested a 39-year-old Lincoln man Sunday night after finding him breaking out windows with rocks at Eakes Office Solutions at 35th and O streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said David Hefner went to jail on suspicion of two counts of felony criminal mischief for that allegation and for causing damage at the Nebraska Ballet Theatre & School at 26th and O.

Just before 9 p.m., a passerby reported seeing a man breaking out windows at the dance school, where they found four panes of windows broken, causing $4,800 damage, she said.

They found a man matching the description from the passerby nearby at Eakes, where six windows were broken, causing $6,000 damage.

Spilker said Hefner came at officers with his fists up. Ultimately, they used a Taser on him after he ignored several commands to stop because he was being arrested, she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 8

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.