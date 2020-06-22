You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man accused of breaking windows at O Street businesses
Police say they arrested a 39-year-old Lincoln man Sunday night after finding him breaking out windows with rocks at Eakes Office Solutions at 35th and O streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said David Hefner went to jail on suspicion of two counts of felony criminal mischief for that allegation and for causing damage at the Nebraska Ballet Theatre & School at 26th and O.

Just before 9 p.m., a passerby reported seeing a man breaking out windows at the dance school, where they found four panes of windows broken, causing $4,800 damage, she said.

They found a man matching the description from the passerby nearby at Eakes, where six windows were broken, causing $6,000 damage.

Spilker said Hefner came at officers with his fists up. Ultimately, they used a Taser on him after he ignored several commands to stop because he was being arrested, she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

