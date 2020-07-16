You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man accused of breaking into women's apartments, waking them in their beds
Lincoln man accused of breaking into women's apartments, waking them in their beds

Lincoln police say they arrested a registered sex offender after he allegedly got into two women's bedrooms and watched them sleep.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday police went to the 200 block of North 44th Street on a 24-year-old woman's report that she woke to a stranger standing at the foot of her bed, who started making sexual comments to her and rubbing her shoulders.

When she told him to leave, he did.

Bonkiewicz said that same night at about 5:50 p.m. police went to an apartment building in the 300 block of South 90th Street about someone trespassing. Police say they found Adris Khalaf hiding in a trash room at the building where he doesn't live and arrested him on the misdemeanor.

But by Wednesday morning he was back out of jail.

Bonkiewicz said police ended up arresting Khalaf on suspicion of a burglary in the 1600 block of Sawyer Street after a 31-year-old woman woke to a stranger, Khalaf, turning on her bedroom light. He said Khalaf had taken his shoes off at the door.

She told him to leave repeatedly and he did.

Bonkiewicz said they also booked him on suspicion of burglary for the similar incident Tuesday.

He said police suspect there may be other incidents where Khalaf got in through unlocked doors or somehow found spare keys.

Bonkiewicz said Lincoln police had arrested Khalaf a year ago, on July 5, 2019, on a woman's report that he had grabbed her breasts and penetrated her anus.

At a trial in November, the jury found him guilty of one of three counts of third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor, and in January he was sentenced to a year in the county jail.

But Khalaf was released on an appeal bond while the conviction was being reviewed.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

